Rental of the Week: $3,600 per month for a townhouse near city hall
Address: 15 Beverley Street, Townhouse 15
Neighbourhood: Queen West
Agent: Kristin Shensel, BREL Union Realty Brokerage, Inc.
Price: $3,600 per month
The place
A two-storey townhouse near city hall.
The history
This 11-storey-building was completed in 2015. The owner of this townhouse bought it last month, specifically to rent out.
Here’s the living area, with a street-facing window:
The kitchen has stone countertops:
A closer look at the kitchen:
There are two bedrooms on the upper floor. Here’s one of them:
And the master bedroom:
Both bedrooms share this bathroom:
Major perks
Although it’s in a condo tower, the unit has a street-level entrance. There’s also an interior entrance, so residents can get from the parking garage to the apartment without having to face the cold.
Possible deal breaker
The front terrace is pretty tiny—but the building comes with a sweet rooftop pool, for anyone looking to enjoy some fresh air once the weather warms up:
By the numbers
• $3,600 per month
• 885 square feet
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 bathroom
• 1 terrace
• 1 parking spot
• 1 storage locker