Condos

Sale of the Week: The church loft that shows what $1 million gets you near High Park

Sale of the Week: The church loft that shows what $1 million gets you near High Park

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

Listed At
$999,900
Sold For
$1,050,000

Address: 384 Sunnyside Avenue, Unit 105
Neighbourhood: High Park
Agent: Monte Burris, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage
Previously sold for: $670,000, in 2013

The property

A loft near Roncesvalles, inside a building that was once an abbey.

The history

The abbey was built in 1910, then converted into lofts in 2007. The sellers bought this unit about three years ago, then added a walk-in closet in the bedroom and enlarged the master bathroom. They have other property in the Maritimes and in Florida, though, so they’ve decided to sell their Toronto home and go coastal.

The living area has exposed brickwork:

The dining area and kitchen are up a half-flight of stairs:

A closer look at the kitchen and dining area:

The den is set up as a home office:

Here’s the master bedroom, with more of that original brick:

The master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

And the expanded master bathroom:

There are only 24 units in the building. This one is coveted because it’s one of only a few with outdoor space:

The fate

The buyers’ conditional offer firmed up last week after status certification. They negotiated a quick close: the unit is theirs at the end of October.

The sale

There was a lot of phone interest, but just six formal showings, resulting in two offers. The sellers accepted the higher one, at $50,100 over asking.

By the numbers

• $1,050,000
• $3,890.48 in taxes (2016)
• 1,314 square feet
• 4 days on MLS
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 bedroom

The Hunt

Topics: condominium Condos High Park Homes housing Housing Market sale of the week

 

More Sales of the Week

Condos

Sale of the Week: The $1.8-million midtown condo that shows the value of renovations

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.7-million Bloor West Village house that shows it never hurts to drum up some hype

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $2.7-million Forest Hill house that proves bully bidders love a low asking price

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.6-million Weston home that shows the effects of this summer’s market slump

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $451,000 Liberty Village condo that proves negative internet rumours can be overcome

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $2-million Regent Park home that proves living above a coffee shop can be stylish