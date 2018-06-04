Sale of the Week: The $2.2-million penthouse that proves home additions aren’t just for detached houses

Listed At $2,350,000 Sold For $2,200,000

Address: 33 Charles Street East, Unit 4602

Neighbourhood: Church-Wellesley Village

Agent: Scott Hanton and Cameron Weir, Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Brokerage

The property

A two-bedroom, two-level penthouse in a condo tower near Yorkville.

The history

The sellers lived in the unit for two years, but now they’re leaving the city to live on Georgian Bay year-round.

Here’s the living and dining area:

A closer look at the dining area:

The unit has city views:

Here’s the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms on the main floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

It has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom:

There’s a sitting room on the upper floor:

The sitting room has doors to the giant rooftop patio:

The fate

The buyers already own the neighbouring penthouse suite, so they considered this a golden opportunity to nab more living space, along with unobstructed southwest views of the city and 1,400 square feet of wrap-around balcony space. With the condo board’s approval, they should be able to combine the two units.

The sale

The agents priced the unit at $2,350,000, figuring its large floor plan and penthouse prestige would lure in some high rollers. In the end, though, the neighbours’ offer, for $150,000 under asking, was the only one.

By the numbers

• $2,200,000

• $8,900 in taxes (approximately)

• 1,820 square feet

• $1,400 in monthly maintenance fees

• 15 days on MLS

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 parking space