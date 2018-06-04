Sale of the Week: The $2.2-million penthouse that proves home additions aren’t just for detached houses
Address: 33 Charles Street East, Unit 4602
Neighbourhood: Church-Wellesley Village
Agent: Scott Hanton and Cameron Weir, Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Brokerage
Previously sold for: $1,710,000, in 2016
The property
A two-bedroom, two-level penthouse in a condo tower near Yorkville.
The history
The sellers lived in the unit for two years, but now they’re leaving the city to live on Georgian Bay year-round.
Here’s the living and dining area:
A closer look at the dining area:
The unit has city views:
Here’s the kitchen:
There are two bedrooms on the main floor. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom:
It has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom:
There’s a sitting room on the upper floor:
The sitting room has doors to the giant rooftop patio:
The fate
The buyers already own the neighbouring penthouse suite, so they considered this a golden opportunity to nab more living space, along with unobstructed southwest views of the city and 1,400 square feet of wrap-around balcony space. With the condo board’s approval, they should be able to combine the two units.
The sale
The agents priced the unit at $2,350,000, figuring its large floor plan and penthouse prestige would lure in some high rollers. In the end, though, the neighbours’ offer, for $150,000 under asking, was the only one.
By the numbers
• $2,200,000
• $8,900 in taxes (approximately)
• 1,820 square feet
• $1,400 in monthly maintenance fees
• 15 days on MLS
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 parking space