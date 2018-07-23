Condos

Sale of the Week: The $3.2-million condo that shows there may still be life in Toronto’s former Trump Tower

By | Photography By Andre Mckenzie/SilverHouse |  

Listed At
$3,315,000
Sold For
$3,160,000

Address: 311 Bay Street, Unit 5303
Neighbourhood: Financial District
Agent: Wanda Cowie, Royal Lepage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage
 
 
 

The property

A 2,400-square-foot Bay Street condo in the former Trump Tower.

The history

The building, plagued for years by construction delays and lawsuits, opened as the Trump International Hotel and Tower in 2012. JCF Capital ULC acquired the hotel and condos and reached a buyout deal in 2017 to drop the Trump name. The building is now undergoing upwards of $20 million in renovations. There will be a new restaurant, spa, gym, pool area and lobby. The building will soon be officially rebranded as the St. Regis Residences.

Here’s the living area, complete with Photoshopped fire:

The dining area:

And the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master bathroom:

The fate

The buyer is a retired doctor who’s moving to Toronto from out of province.

The sale

The unit was one of 74 previously unsold suites for sale in the building. The agent received just the one offer, for $155,000 under asking.

By the numbers

• $3,160,000
• $16,800 in taxes (approximately)
• $3,080 in maintenance fees (approximately)
• 2,385 square feet
• 11 days on MLS
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms

