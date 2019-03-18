Sale of the Week: The condo that shows what $1 million gets you on the Ossington strip
Address: 109 Ossington Avenue, Unit 506
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Agents: Armin Yousefi and Lani Stern, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Listed At: $959,300
Sold For: $959,300
The property
An 800-square-foot condo on the Ossington strip.
The history
The six-floor mid-rise building was controversial in 2012, when its developer first proposed building it on the site of a used car lot and auto repair shop. (Community members said it would “suck the life out of the strip.”) The developer trimmed the height of the building slightly, reduced the retail space and added a pedestrian walkway in the back to appease the neighbours. The sellers bought this unit pre-construction, and now they’re moving to Mississauga to be closer to family.
There’s a little office nook in the foyer:
Here’s the kitchen:
And the adjacent living area:
The second bedroom looks like it was designed by a Pinterest addict:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
The fate
The buyer is a first-time homebuyer in his late 20s. He’s moving to the city from Oakville.
The sale
The sellers decided not to artificially underprice the unit—a practice their agents believe causes confusion among potential buyers. After 35 showings over eight days, there was just one offer, for full asking price.
By the numbers
• $959,300
• $595 in monthly maintenance fees
• 845 square feet
• 8 days on MLS
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 underground parking space