Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for an ex-industrial loft across the street from Trinity Bellwoods Park

Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for an ex-industrial loft across the street from Trinity Bellwoods Park

Address: 993 Queen Street West, Unit 225

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Agent: Tom Storey, Royal LePage Signature Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,199,900

Previously sold for: $710,000, in 2012

The place

A corner unit in the Candy Factory Lofts, near Trinity Bellwoods Park, with 12-foot wooden ceilings, a fireplace and dark hardwood floors.

The history

In the 1960s, the building was home to the Ce De Candy Company, which was famous for making Rockets, a Halloween staple. The place was converted into condos in 2000, and the sellers bought this unit in 2012. As their family grew, they adapted the space, but now they’re looking to upsize.

There’s a bit of built-in shelving, accessed with a handy ladder:

Here’s the living area, with its fireplace:

There’s a small dining area next to the kitchen:

And here’s a better look at the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The bathroom has a bit of subway tile in the shower:

Big selling point

Units like these, with their mix of old and new, have been setting the trends in Toronto’s condo market for the past two decades. For any buyer who wants a real loft in a genuine industrial building, this is the place.

Possible deal breaker

Because this is a “hard” loft, converted from a non-residential space (as opposed to a “soft” one made to look like a conversion), there’s no balcony. For fresh air, the buyer will have to walk across the street to the park.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• 1,287 square feet

• $674.69 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 bathrooms

• 1 parking space