Condo of the Week: $5 million for a giant, three-bedroom suite in Yorkville

Address: 99 Avenue Road, Unit 701

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agent: Mark Stern, Re/Max Realtron Stern Group Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $4,900,000

Previously sold for: $2,925,000, in 2015

The place

A gargantuan unit in a 15-year-old building that has only about 60 suites. The living space and one of the bedrooms is on the west side, with views of The Annex. There are two large bedrooms on the east-facing side, overlooking a garden.

Here’s the entrance:

The living room has a gas fireplace:

The view from one of the unit’s four balconies:

Here’s the dining area:

The den:

The kitchen, lined with custom cabinetry:

There’s an office space, with access to its own balcony:

Here’s the larger of the two secondary bedrooms:

And another bedroom:

And here’s the master bedroom, which has a private balcony:

The view from the balcony:

The master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

And the master ensuite:

The history

A family attracted to the large bedrooms and big kitchen moved in here three years ago. Now they’re downsizing.

Big selling point

All three bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and two have walk-in closets, making it easy to carve out a nanny suite, or to give guests privacy.

Possible deal breaker

The maintenance fees are approaching $1 per square foot, which works out to more than $3,800 a month. That’s a lot to swallow, though it does include valet parking.

By the numbers

• $4,900,000

• $3,828 in monthly maintenance fees

• 4 balconies

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 parking spaces

• 1 library

• 1 sitting room