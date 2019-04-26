Condo of the Week: $1.4-million for a refreshed 1980s suite in Leaside

Address: 955 Millwood Road, Unit 410

Neighbourhood: Leaside

Agent: Leeanne Weld, Royal LePage Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage

Price: $1,379,000

Previously sold for: $800,000, in 2018

The place

A contemporary, two-bedroom suite with heated floors.

The history

This low-rise building was completed in 1988. The seller is the owner of Mofrad Design Inc., an interior design firm. He bought the place in October, removed some walls and did some general refinishing.

Here’s the entry:

The living and dining area has a door to the balcony:

A closer look at the living area:

The den has a large sliding door:

Here’s the guest bedroom, with some cool bunkbeds:

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom:

And here’s the balcony:

Big selling point

The redesign shows real attention to detail: the seller lowered the ceilings to accommodate recessed LED lighting and added wide-plank, bleached oak flooring throughout. The floor-to-ceiling doors are all custom, as is the kitchen cabinetry. And the electric fireplace is topped with a marble mantel.

Possible deal breaker

The home office is the size of a closet. Podcasters, however, will know exactly what to do with the space:

By the numbers

• 1,450 square feet

• $920.29 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking space