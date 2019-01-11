Condo of the Week: $1.1 million for a sub-penthouse at Yonge and Sheppard with city views
Address: 9 Bogert Avenue, Unit 4107
Neighbourhood: Sheppard-Yonge
Agent: Olena Feoktistova, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $1,088,000
Previously sold for: $725,000, in 2016
The place
A sub-penthouse corner suite with unique, angled windows. The unit is one of the largest in the building.
The history
The Emerald Park condos were built in 2015. The sellers bought relatively recently, but are now moving closer to work.
Here’s the living area, with uniquely slanty windows:
The kitchen and dining area are combined:
Here’s the master bedroom:
The master ensuite:
And the balcony:
Big selling point
High up on the 41st floor, the suite’s large windows have sweeping northwest views. At night, the city lights go on for miles:
Possible deal breaker
With the Sheppard subway station right across the street, this suite would be perfect for a young professional with a downtown job, but anyone hoping for a downtown-like living experience might be disappointed. There are some businesses in walking distance—including an LCBO in the podium of this very building—but the neighbourhood lacks a vibrant street life.
By the numbers
• 1,025 square feet
• $874.89 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space