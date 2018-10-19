Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a Financial District condo with a commanding view

Address: 88 Scott Street, Unit 5403

Neighbourhood: Financial District

Agent: Sameer Ismail, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Price: $2,199,000

The place

A corner suite with two separate balconies, both with views of the lake and the St. Lawrence Market area. The unit also has modern features like heated bathroom floors, automated blinds in every room and a water filtration system.

The history

The owner bought the unit pre-construction, as an investment. It has never been lived in. The building was completed this year by Concert Group.

The living and dining areas are combined:

These rooms have a view:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

There’s a little space for an office nook:

And there’s a den—a real one, with walls and doors:

Here’s the guest bedroom:

And the guest bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

And the master bedroom:

And the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

The view from one of the balconies:

Big selling point

The building has a ton of high-end amenities, like a 24-hour concierge, a two-storey lounge on the 46th and 47th floors, an indoor pool and steam room, and a 6th-floor patio with barbecues.

Possible deal breaker

To use an alcohol analogy, this place is a lychee martini, not a pint of beer. Buyers looking for something a little more traditional will probably want to move on.

By the numbers

• 1,544 square feet

• $911.25 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 private locker room