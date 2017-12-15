Condos

Condo of the Week: $790,000 for a two-bedroom suite on the liveliest part of Queen East

Condo of the Week: $790,000 for a two-bedroom suite on the liveliest part of Queen East

By |  

By |  

Address: 88 Colgate Avenue, Unit 722
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Agent: Andre Alves, Keller Williams Preferred Realty, Brokerage
Price: $789,900
Previously sold for: $701,000, in 2016

The place

A newish condo unit located just north of Queen and Carlaw, near the buzzy Broadview Hotel and walking distance from a No Frills, LCBO and Shoppers Drug Mart. (A convenience trifecta!)

The history

Aragon Properties finished the building in 2014. This suite has a few customizations: double sinks in the master ensuite, a large closet in the second bedroom, and a retractable wall for a more flexible living space.

Here’s the kitchen:

The living room has some exposed brick. The guest bedroom, visible here, can be hidden behind a retractable wall:

Here’s a better look at the bedroom:

The master bedroom:

The balcony has a view of downtown, which is nice. (Not as nice: no barbecuing allowed.)

Big selling point

Because it’s on the top floor, this unit can (and does) have a skylight:

Possible deal breaker

TV junkies will note that the retractable wall leading to the second bedroom makes it a little awkward to place a television in front of the living room couch, though it would probably be simple to use a projector instead.

By the numbers

• $789,900
• $3,199.07 in taxes (2017)
• 842 square feet
• $499.37 in monthly maintenance fees
• 138-square-foot balcony
• 12-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms

The Hunt

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market Leslieville

 

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.7 million for a penthouse high above Bloor and Avenue

Condos

Condo of the Week: $3.3 million for a sprawling suite at the Ritz

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2 million for a three-level penthouse above the SoHo Met Hotel

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.1 million for a luxurious one-bedroom suite on St. Clair West

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a customized loft in a former baseball glove factory near Roncesvalles

Condos

Condo of the Week: $3.9 million for a suite across the street from the ROM