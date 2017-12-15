Condo of the Week: $790,000 for a two-bedroom suite on the liveliest part of Queen East
Address: 88 Colgate Avenue, Unit 722
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Agent: Andre Alves, Keller Williams Preferred Realty, Brokerage
Price: $789,900
Previously sold for: $701,000, in 2016
The place
A newish condo unit located just north of Queen and Carlaw, near the buzzy Broadview Hotel and walking distance from a No Frills, LCBO and Shoppers Drug Mart. (A convenience trifecta!)
The history
Aragon Properties finished the building in 2014. This suite has a few customizations: double sinks in the master ensuite, a large closet in the second bedroom, and a retractable wall for a more flexible living space.
Here’s the kitchen:
The living room has some exposed brick. The guest bedroom, visible here, can be hidden behind a retractable wall:
Here’s a better look at the bedroom:
The master bedroom:
The balcony has a view of downtown, which is nice. (Not as nice: no barbecuing allowed.)
Big selling point
Because it’s on the top floor, this unit can (and does) have a skylight:
Possible deal breaker
TV junkies will note that the retractable wall leading to the second bedroom makes it a little awkward to place a television in front of the living room couch, though it would probably be simple to use a projector instead.
By the numbers
• $789,900
• $3,199.07 in taxes (2017)
• 842 square feet
• $499.37 in monthly maintenance fees
• 138-square-foot balcony
• 12-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms