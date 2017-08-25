Condo of the Week: $2.5 million for a penthouse above the TIFF Bell Lightbox

Address: 80 John Street, Penthouse 4

Neighbourhood: King West

Agents: Dylan Donovan and Kristen Duern, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd, Brokerage

Price: $2,498,000

Previously sold for: $1,975,000, in 2014

The place

A three-bedroom penthouse on the 45th floor of the Festival Tower, which shares a podium with the TIFF Bell Lightbox. The unit has two balconies with impressive views of the CN Tower, the Rogers Centre and Lake Ontario.

The living room has a CN Tower view:

The dining area has access to one of the balconies:

There’s a little space for an office nook:

The kitchen is loaded with Miele appliances:

Here’s the guest bedroom, with balcony access:

And the master bedroom. It has has dual “his and hers” ensuite bathrooms and two walk-in closets:

A closer look at one of the closets:

This balcony has a lake view:

The history

A woman bought this unit a few years ago thinking her children might live here during university, but they opted to study elsewhere.

Big selling point

The building is right next to the action at TIFF, which ups the odds of celebrity sightings in September.

Possible deal breaker

The unit comes with only one parking spot, but the owner shouldn’t need to do a lot of driving: the building is walking distance to the financial district and the Yonge-University subway line.

By the numbers

• $2,498,000

• 2,559 square feet

• $2,231 in monthly maintenance fees

• 11-foot ceilings

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 balconies

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking space