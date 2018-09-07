Condo of the Week: $2.3 million to live above the TIFF Bell Lightbox

Condo of the Week: $2.3 million to live above the TIFF Bell Lightbox

Address: 80 John Street, UP2

Neighbourhood: Entertainment District

Agent: Elvis Ge, Bay Street Group Inc., Brokerage

Price: $2,270,000

Previously sold for: $1,550,000, in 2017

The place

One of only four suites on the upper penthouse level of the Festival Tower, above the TIFF Bell Lightbox. This unit, on the building’s northwest corner, has three bedrooms, with views of the lake and the cityscape.

The history

The seller bought the unit almost two years ago and stripped it bare. It now has all-new interior features: a grey stone wall, Italian kitchen cabinets, heated hardwood flooring and a built-in latte maker. The living room blinds, LED ceiling lights and thermostats can all be controlled with a smartphone app.

The entry has some built-in shelving:

The kitchen has new Miele appliances:

The dining area has a stone accent wall:

There are three bedrooms (well, two bedrooms and a library). Here’s one of them:

The master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

Big selling point

Because this place is in the middle of the Entertainment District, right above the Lightbox, the new owner will never be far from the action when the film festival is on. If a glimpse of Jon Hamm doesn’t do it for you, the large, wraparound balcony provides an equally pleasant view:

Possible deal breaker

Not everyone wants an international festival at their front door, especially if the streetcar gets diverted each year because of it.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• 1,618 square feet

• $1,587.12 in monthly maintenance fees

• 539 square feet of outdoor space

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces