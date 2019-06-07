Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.25 million for a designer three-bedroom suite in the Entertainment District

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

Address: 8 Charlotte Street, Unit 3205
Neighbourhood: Entertainment District
Agent: Steve Jelenic and Jonathan Ferrier, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $2,250,000

The place

A large, uniquely designed three-bedroom unit with south and east views of the lake and cityscape.

The history

The Charlie condos were developed by Great Gulf, and the sellers were the first purchasers of this unit. While most condos in the building are two bedrooms with dens, the sellers customized this one to make it into a true three-bedroom.

Here’s the living area:

The kitchen:

And the dining area:

One of the bedrooms has a purple paint job:

Here’s the master bedroom:

The master ensuite:

And the master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

And the master bedroom has direct access to this terrace:

Big selling point

Beyond customizing the floor plan of the unit, the sellers brought in their own designers to add colour and flare. There’s a customized pantry and dining room benches in the kitchen—and then there’s also a bright “New York room,” with specially selected wallpaper:

Possible deal breaker

While this place is big enough for a young family, the neighbourhood isn’t known for being family friendly: according to Statistics Canada, only 16 per cent of households in the area have kids. Still, with a new school being built in nearby Canoe Landing, a demographic shift may be on the way.

By the numbers

• 1,775 square feet
• $1,349.14 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 2 lockers

