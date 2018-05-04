Condo of the Week: $1 million to live in a former factory in Wallace-Emerson

Address: 8 Bartlett Avenue, Suite 2

Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson

Agent: Matt Elkind, The Condo Store Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $999,900

Previously sold for: $436,000, in 2008

The place

A two-bedroom condo in a former rope factory near Dufferin and Bloor.

The history

This is one of six lofts in a century-old one-storey building, which was converted to condos in the early 2000s. The owner bought the unit in 2008. He owns a home decor business, so the interior is lined with $20,000 worth of imported designer wallpaper.

All the living spaces are on the upper floor. Here’s the living room. The fireplace was installed in 2014:

The kitchen has a marble backsplash:

A closer look at the kitchen:

And there’s an office space:

The powder room matches its gold walls and mirror with a jet-black sink and toilet:

The two bedrooms are downstairs. Here’s one of them:

Both bedrooms share this bathroom:

And here’s the master bedroom:

Big selling point

The owner has spent more than $150,000 on upgrades, including a major kitchen reno in 2015, a new gas fireplace and some restoration for the wood floors.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no parking, but the owner rents a spot nearby for $85 a month and can transfer it to whoever buys the home.

By the numbers

• 1,391 square feet

• $650 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 den