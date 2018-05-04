Condo of the Week: $1 million to live in a former factory in Wallace-Emerson
Address: 8 Bartlett Avenue, Suite 2
Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson
Agent: Matt Elkind, The Condo Store Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $999,900
Previously sold for: $436,000, in 2008
The place
A two-bedroom condo in a former rope factory near Dufferin and Bloor.
The history
This is one of six lofts in a century-old one-storey building, which was converted to condos in the early 2000s. The owner bought the unit in 2008. He owns a home decor business, so the interior is lined with $20,000 worth of imported designer wallpaper.
All the living spaces are on the upper floor. Here’s the living room. The fireplace was installed in 2014:
The kitchen has a marble backsplash:
A closer look at the kitchen:
And there’s an office space:
The powder room matches its gold walls and mirror with a jet-black sink and toilet:
The two bedrooms are downstairs. Here’s one of them:
Both bedrooms share this bathroom:
And here’s the master bedroom:
Big selling point
The owner has spent more than $150,000 on upgrades, including a major kitchen reno in 2015, a new gas fireplace and some restoration for the wood floors.
Possible deal breaker
There’s no parking, but the owner rents a spot nearby for $85 a month and can transfer it to whoever buys the home.
By the numbers
• 1,391 square feet
• $650 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 den