Condo of the Week: $2.7 million for a penthouse in the middle of Little Italy
Address: 799 College Street, Unit 602
Neighbourhood: Little Italy
Agent: Andy Taylor, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $2,695,000
The place
A three-bedroom penthouse in the Cube Lofts, a midrise condo building on College Street in Little Italy.
The history
Storey Living completed the 21-unit building in 2013. This south-facing penthouse was built to the specifications of one of the the developers, who had initially planned to move in but later decided not to. The seller, an entrepreneur, is moving to Costa Rica.
The living area has hardwood flooring:
The fireplace surround is clad in marble:
The other side of the fireplace faces the dining area:
Here’s the kitchen:
The office:
And one of the bedrooms:
The master bedroom has a wall of windows:
And a walk-in closet:
And there’s a tremendous rooftop terrace:
Big selling point
The unit has some luxurious finishes, including a gas fireplace clad in marble and a $10,000 European showerhead in the master ensuite:
Possible deal breaker
Anyone who has experienced this stretch of College Street on a Saturday night knows that it’s not always the most tranquil place to live. But at all other times it’s a killer location, steps away from Trinity Bellwoods Park and the Ossington strip.
By the numbers
• 2,118 square feet
• $1,860 in monthly maintenance fees
• 1,656-square-foot rooftop terrace
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 parking spots
• 2 lockers