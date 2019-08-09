Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for a King West suite with a wall of windows

Address: 75 Portland Street, Unit 908

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Katie Steinfeld, On The Block Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,180,000

The place

A bright, open, two-storey loft with a floor-to-ceiling window wall.

The history

The building was completed in 2010. The sellers bought this unit pre-construction. In the past three years, they’ve made roughly $200,000 in upgrades, including the addition of a glass wall in the master bathroom, a marble backsplash and stone countertop for the kitchen, and electronic blinds.

Here’s the living area, with its wall of windows:

There’s a spacious dining area:

The kitchen, and its marble backsplash:

And here’s the downstairs bathroom:

The master bedroom, on the second floor, is open to the living area below:

Here’s the bedroom. The seller added a glass wall that gives the master bathroom a view of the rest of the place:

Adjacent to the master bedroom is this den:

And here’s the master bath:

A little bit of fake grass gives the terrace a cheerful look:

Big selling point

The open interior and terrace make this place ideal for entertaining. Because it’s just around the corner from upscale restaurants and nightclubs, it would make a fine spot to meet up before heading out on the town.

Possible deal breaker

Although the condo is great for a party, there’s nowhere for friends to crash. It’s pretty firmly a one-bedroom, ideal for singles or couples.

By the numbers

• 1,247 square feet

• $771.92 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 lockers

• 1 bedroom

• 1 parking space