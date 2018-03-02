Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a uniquely decorated Yorkville condo

Address: 68 Yorkville Avenue, Unit 705

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agents: David Keyes and Hal Latimer, Royal LePage Your Community Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,499,999

Previously sold for: $1,160,000, in 2017

The place

A two-bedroom condo on the seventh floor of The Regency, an art-deco–style tower across the street from Pusateri’s.

The history

In 2017, the sellers gutted the place and poured $350,000 into renovations. They gave the place some new wiring, Miele appliances, quartz countertops and barn board cabinets. Other additions include a steam shower in the master suite, heated marble floors, new lighting and a sound system.

Here’s the entry:

The living area:

And the dining area:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

Here’s the guest bedroom:

The master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

Big selling point

This suite has some loft-like touches that aren’t often found in Yorkville condos, like exposed brick walls and sliding barn doors.

Possible deal breaker

Not every buyer will like the unusually patterned ceilings.

By the numbers

• $1,499,999

• $1,185.42 in monthly maintenance fees

• 1,207 square feet

• 9-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 terrace

• 1 den

• 1 locker