Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.5 million for an uptown condo with a commanding view

Condo of the Week: $2.5 million for an uptown condo with a commanding view

By | Photography By Aison Photo |  

By | Photography By Aison Photo |  

Address: 662 Sheppard Avenue East, Lower Penthouse 2
Neighbourhood: Bayview Village
Agent: Relly Meltzer, Keller Williams Referred Realty, Brokerage
Price: $2,549,000

The place

A large, open penthouse with 10-foot ceilings, an ensuite bathroom for each bedroom and a full office in the master suite.

The history

The St. Gabriel Village condos were completed in 2009. The seller bought this unit pre-construction and customized it by opening up the original floor plan and adding built-in shelving.

The elevator opens directly into the unit:

A big, built-in display case has plenty of room for all your commemorative plates:

The living room has a fireplace and a curved bank of windows:

And here’s the dining area:

The family room:

And the kitchen:

There’s a little breakfast area with access to the balcony:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

And the office:

Big selling point

The south and east views from the balcony have city views that extend for miles:

Possible deal breaker

The finishes throughout the unit are an eclectic mix of colours, patterns and anachronistic custom woodwork. Anyone who craves a uniform aesthetic may need to budget for some changes.

By the numbers

• 2,165 square feet
• $1,632.97 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces

Topics: Bayview Village Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market

 

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.9 million for a decked-out Davisville townhouse

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.25 million for a spot in the middle of King Street’s theatre row

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.65 million to live in a classic Harbourfront building from the 1980s

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.7 million for an artist’s two-level loft in Leslieville

Condos

Condo of the Week: $4.3 million for an epic flat in a former Little Italy office space

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2 million to live in a clock tower in Long Branch