Condo of the Week: $2.5 million for an uptown condo with a commanding view
Address: 662 Sheppard Avenue East, Lower Penthouse 2
Neighbourhood: Bayview Village
Agent: Relly Meltzer, Keller Williams Referred Realty, Brokerage
Price: $2,549,000
The place
A large, open penthouse with 10-foot ceilings, an ensuite bathroom for each bedroom and a full office in the master suite.
The history
The St. Gabriel Village condos were completed in 2009. The seller bought this unit pre-construction and customized it by opening up the original floor plan and adding built-in shelving.
The elevator opens directly into the unit:
A big, built-in display case has plenty of room for all your commemorative plates:
The living room has a fireplace and a curved bank of windows:
And here’s the dining area:
The family room:
And the kitchen:
There’s a little breakfast area with access to the balcony:
There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And the master bedroom:
The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:
And the office:
Big selling point
The south and east views from the balcony have city views that extend for miles:
Possible deal breaker
The finishes throughout the unit are an eclectic mix of colours, patterns and anachronistic custom woodwork. Anyone who craves a uniform aesthetic may need to budget for some changes.
By the numbers
• 2,165 square feet
• $1,632.97 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces