Condo of the Week: $2.5 million for an uptown condo with a commanding view

Address: 662 Sheppard Avenue East, Lower Penthouse 2

Neighbourhood: Bayview Village

Agent: Relly Meltzer, Keller Williams Referred Realty, Brokerage

Price: $2,549,000

The place

A large, open penthouse with 10-foot ceilings, an ensuite bathroom for each bedroom and a full office in the master suite.

The history

The St. Gabriel Village condos were completed in 2009. The seller bought this unit pre-construction and customized it by opening up the original floor plan and adding built-in shelving.

The elevator opens directly into the unit:

A big, built-in display case has plenty of room for all your commemorative plates:

The living room has a fireplace and a curved bank of windows:

And here’s the dining area:

The family room:

And the kitchen:

There’s a little breakfast area with access to the balcony:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

And the office:

Big selling point

The south and east views from the balcony have city views that extend for miles:

Possible deal breaker

The finishes throughout the unit are an eclectic mix of colours, patterns and anachronistic custom woodwork. Anyone who craves a uniform aesthetic may need to budget for some changes.

By the numbers

• 2,165 square feet

• $1,632.97 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces