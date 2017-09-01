Condo of the Week: $2.5 million for a King West suite with a private pool on its terrace

Address: 650 King Street West, Unit 1002

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Martin Kicinski, PSR Brokerage

Price: $2,499,000

Previously sold for: $2,125,000, in 2016

The place

A south-facing two-bedroom with a split layout (the bedrooms are on either side of the living area) and an 1,800-square-foot terrace. It’s on the top level of a 10-floor building, set back somewhat from the noise of King Street.

The kitchen takes up one end of the living space:

And here’s a view of the living and dining area:

A closer look at the living area:

The guest bedroom, with a panoramic view:

The bathrooms are decked out in marble:

The master bedroom has automated blinds:

The history

A buyer with properties around the world snapped up this five-year-old unit about a year ago, but he isn’t in Toronto enough to enjoy it.

Big selling point

The private wrap-around terrace is like something out of a luxury hotel. It has a heated pool with a TV, plus an outdoor kitchen and space for a 10-seater table. It even has a CN Tower view.

Here’s the outdoor dining area:

And here’s the pool. It’s not Olympic-sized, but what did you expect?

Possible deal breaker

The neighbouring buildings are tall, so the terrace is only suitable for those who like to see and be seen.

By the numbers

• $2,499,000

• 1,550 square feet

• $795 in monthly maintenance fees

• 11-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 den

• 1 heated outdoor pool

• 1 outdoor kitchen

• 1 walk-in closet