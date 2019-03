Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a balcony-lined suite near U of T

Address: 65 St. Mary Street, Unit 4102

Neighbourhood: University

Agent: Olena Feoktistova, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $2,199,000

The place

A corner suite with 10-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows. And, although this is often just a thing realtors say to convince people to buy tiny condos, in this case the den really CAN be converted into a third bedroom without much work.

The history

The sellers bought this unit pre-construction in 2016. Now they’re moving to a different part of the city.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area (with weirdly placed chaise longue):

The master bedroom has direct balcony access:

And here’s the master ensuite:

Big selling point

The two wraparound balconies are obvious standouts:

They have views of the University of Toronto campus, Queen’s Park, the financial district and the lake:

Possible deal breaker

With U of T nearby, this location may not be ideal for older buyers looking to retire in peace.

By the numbers

• 1,458 square feet

• $1,049.01 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 2 balconies

• 1 locker