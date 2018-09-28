Condo of the Week: $1.85 million for a Harbourfront condo with a view

Address: 65 Harbour Square, Unit 3508

Neighbourhood: Harbourfront

Agent: Christopher Andrew Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,850,000

Previously sold for: $545,000, in 2004

The place

The building dates from the 1980s, before the age of all-glass exteriors and open floor plans. It has an old-school closed-off kitchen, and a real wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in a condo.

The history

The sellers have owned various units in the building, but this one was their home. They turned the second bedroom into a study.

Here’s the living room:

A closer look at the view:

The owners still have an impressive CD collection:

Here’s the dining area:

A newer condo would have the kitchen combined with the living area, but some buyers may prefer the separation, here:

The second bedroom is set up as a study:

Here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

And a last look at the view:

Big selling point

The unit’s windows face the waterfront, so it has views of Lake Ontario in every room. With the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal steps away, last-minute trips to the Islands are always a possibility.

Possible deal breaker

Life on the downtown waterfront is tempting in theory, but the area is directly under the Billy Bishop Airport flight path. Anyone who isn’t a major aviation enthusiast may tire of the noise.

By the numbers

• 1,722 square feet

• $1,330.34 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 0 pets allowed