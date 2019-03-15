Condo of the Week: $2 million for a South Riverdale suite with a springtime-appropriate terrace
Address: 625 Queen Street East, Unit 609
Neighbourhood: South Riverdale
Agent: Barbara Best, Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Brokerage
Price: $1,999,900
The place
A two-storey corner penthouse with a rooftop terrace.
The history
The seller bought two adjacent units pre-construction and combined them into this single suite.
Big selling point
The layout leaves ample space for entertaining. Aside from the rooftop terrace, there’s a large dining area, a balcony with a gas line for a barbecue and a den on the second floor.
Here’s the entry, with its winding staircase:
The living area:
The dining area has a door to the balcony:
The kitchen:
The view from the balcony:
There are two bedrooms on the main floor. Here’s one of them:
The master bedroom has balcony access:
And here’s the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:
There’s a den on the second floor:
The den has doors to the rooftop terrace:
Possible deal breaker
All the outdoor space is nice, but the place’s proximity to the Don Valley Parkway might be a little annoying during peak travel hours.
By the numbers
• 2,100 square feet
• $1,085 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 balconies
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 locker
• 1 bike locker