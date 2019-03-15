Condos

Condo of the Week: $2 million for a South Riverdale suite with a springtime-appropriate terrace

Condo of the Week: $2 million for a South Riverdale suite with a springtime-appropriate terrace

By | Photography By Dave Rempel/Get Dave Photography |  

By | Photography By Dave Rempel/Get Dave Photography |  

Address: 625 Queen Street East, Unit 609
Neighbourhood: South Riverdale
Agent: Barbara Best, Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Brokerage
Price: $1,999,900

The place

A two-storey corner penthouse with a rooftop terrace.

The history

The seller bought two adjacent units pre-construction and combined them into this single suite.

Big selling point

The layout leaves ample space for entertaining. Aside from the rooftop terrace, there’s a large dining area, a balcony with a gas line for a barbecue and a den on the second floor.

Here’s the entry, with its winding staircase:

The living area:

The dining area has a door to the balcony:

The kitchen:

The view from the balcony:

There are two bedrooms on the main floor. Here’s one of them:

The master bedroom has balcony access:

And here’s the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

There’s a den on the second floor:

The den has doors to the rooftop terrace:

Possible deal breaker

All the outdoor space is nice, but the place’s proximity to the Don Valley Parkway might be a little annoying during peak travel hours.

By the numbers

• 2,100 square feet
• $1,085 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 balconies
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 locker
• 1 bike locker

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market South Riverdale

 

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for a two-storey townhouse on Queen East

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.8 million for a downtown suite at the Shangri-La

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.8 million for a brick-and-steel loft in Liberty Village

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.1 million for a two-bedroom suite across the street from Yorkville

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2 million for a spacious piece of property above Yorkville

Condos

Condo of the Week: $8.8 million for an absolutely massive suite near Yorkville