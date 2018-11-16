Condo of the Week: $1.1-million for a family-sized suite in the Beaches
Address: 580 Kingston Road, Unit 109
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agent: Ryan Gray, Real Estate Homeward, Brokerage
Price: $1,065,000
The place
The building is a mix of townhomes and condos, backing onto the Glen Davis Ravine. This particular unit has three bedrooms. The north-facing balcony has views of the ravine.
The history
The sellers bought two adjacent units during pre-construction and combined them into a single home for their young family, but now they’re looking to upsize to a house with a backyard.
There’s some closet space in the foyer:
Here’s the living area:
The dining area:
And the kitchen:
There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
The balcony has a ravine view:
Big selling point
The office can double as a nursery, making this place a potentially good purchase for a family looking to find a foothold in the pricey Beaches area:
Possible deal breaker
While two of the bedrooms have large windows with views of the ravine, the master bedroom is windowless. The doors, at least, have frosted glass to allow some light to filter in.
Here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
By the numbers
• 1,350 square feet
• $866.97 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 office
• 1 parking space