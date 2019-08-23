Condo of the Week: $3.5 million for a Harbourfront penthouse with wood-burning fireplaces

Address: 55 Harbour Square, Penthouse 14

Neighbourhood: Harbourfront

Agent: Janice Williams, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Price: $3,495,000

Previously sold for: $2,175,000, in 2018, prior to a renovation

The place

A large, two-storey penthouse, with nine-foot ceilings, two outdoor spaces and three spacious bedrooms.

The history

The Harbourside condos were completed in the late 1980s. The seller bought this unit in May of last year and began an extensive overhaul that included opening up the kitchen, installing two wood-burning fireplaces and putting custom millwork throughout.

Here’s the entry:

There’s a skylight above the stairs:

The living room has a wood-burning fireplace, which is a very rare condo amenity. (Lots of condos have fireplaces, but they’re almost all gas-burning.)

The family room is a little oddly shaped:

The kitchen and dining area:

There are three bedrooms on the upper floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom has another one of those wood-burning fireplaces:

The master ensuite:

Big selling point

The renovations were done with a specific aesthetic in mind. The intention was to bring the feel of a Forest Hill home to a downtown, waterfront condo. The finishes and design all work together to achieve that look.

Possible deal breaker

Although the building is in the Harbourfront area, this unit doesn’t have significant views of the water. There is, at least, a large, south-facing, outdoor common space where the buyer can go if they want to absorb a little lake breeze.

By the numbers

• 3,185 square feet

• $2,513.39 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 2 fireplaces