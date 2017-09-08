Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.55 million for a customized three-bedroom suite near St. Lawrence Market

Condo of the Week: $1.55 million for a customized three-bedroom suite near St. Lawrence Market

By |  

By |  

Address: 55 Front Street East, Unit 705
Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence
Agent: Nathan Ho, Century 21 Atria Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $1,550,000

The place

A modern condo in the heart of downtown, equidistant from St. Lawrence Market and the Sony Centre and across the street from the Flatiron Building.

The history

The building was completed in 2013. Unique upgrades to this unit include a custom-made walk-in closet, a custom-designed library and a hidden safe. The seller is moving into a smaller unit in the same neighbourhood.

Here’s the entrance, with some bold wallpaper:

The kitchen (spot the antlers):

And the living room, with two walls of windows:

There’s a small dining area:

Some bold colour choices in the library:

Here’s the guest bedroom, which has its own internal door to the hallway bathroom:

The master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s custom walk-in closet:

And the master ensuite:

Big selling point

This is a corner unit with floor-to-ceiling windows. With views facing south, east and west, the buyer will have unparalleled opportunities to make bad Drake references to all their guests.

Possible deal breaker

Though there are two walk-out balconies, they’re not huge:

If the buyer has dreams of hosting lavish outdoor parties, they may need to look elsewhere.

By the numbers

• $1,550,000
• $6,245 in taxes (2017)
• 1,430 square feet
• $819.02 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms

The Hunt

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market

 

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.5 million for a King West suite with a private pool on its terrace

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.5 million for a penthouse above the TIFF Bell Lightbox

Condos

Condo of the Week: $5 million for a giant, three-bedroom suite in Yorkville

Condos

Condo of the Week: $650,000 for a cleverly designed loft in Moss Park

Condos

Condo of the Week: $950,000 for an updated condo near the 401

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1 million for a Queen West townhouse in the core