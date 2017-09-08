Condo of the Week: $1.55 million for a customized three-bedroom suite near St. Lawrence Market

Address: 55 Front Street East, Unit 705

Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence

Agent: Nathan Ho, Century 21 Atria Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,550,000

The place

A modern condo in the heart of downtown, equidistant from St. Lawrence Market and the Sony Centre and across the street from the Flatiron Building.

The history

The building was completed in 2013. Unique upgrades to this unit include a custom-made walk-in closet, a custom-designed library and a hidden safe. The seller is moving into a smaller unit in the same neighbourhood.

Here’s the entrance, with some bold wallpaper:

The kitchen (spot the antlers):

And the living room, with two walls of windows:

There’s a small dining area:

Some bold colour choices in the library:

Here’s the guest bedroom, which has its own internal door to the hallway bathroom:

The master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s custom walk-in closet:

And the master ensuite:

Big selling point

This is a corner unit with floor-to-ceiling windows. With views facing south, east and west, the buyer will have unparalleled opportunities to make bad Drake references to all their guests.

Possible deal breaker

Though there are two walk-out balconies, they’re not huge:

If the buyer has dreams of hosting lavish outdoor parties, they may need to look elsewhere.

By the numbers

• $1,550,000

• $6,245 in taxes (2017)

• 1,430 square feet

• $819.02 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms