Condo of the Week: $1.1 million for a brand-new suite above the Junction

Address: 530 Indian Grove, Unit 708

Neighbourhood: The Junction

Agent: Xenia Zheng, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $1,090,000

The place

A two-level penthouse in the newly built Duke Condos in the Junction. It’s near Dundas-Watkinson Parkette—plus all the restaurants, shops and galleries on Dundas Street.

The history

The eight-storey building was completed in February 2017. This unit’s owner bought pre-construction and spent more than $40,000 on upgrades, including a quartz-topped breakfast island and a ceramic backsplash in the kitchen, sliding doors for the second bedroom, new lighting and silk drapery.

The condo is spread across two levels, but the only thing on the lower level is this foyer:

Here’s the living area:

The dining area is continuous with the living area:

And here’s the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

And the view from the balcony:

Big selling point

The nine-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room let in plenty of light, as does the skylight in the 18-foot foyer:

Possible deal breaker

Though the master suite has his-and-hers closets, it’s the second bedroom that gets the walk-in closet. The buyer may need to add custom storage if there’s more than one shoe collection in the house.

By the numbers

• $1,090,000

• 1,156 square feet

• $608.43 in monthly maintenance fees

• 18-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 terrace

• 1 parking space

• 1 skylight

• 1 locker