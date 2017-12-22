Condo of the Week: $4.2 million for a two-level lakefront suite
Address: 500 Queens Quay West, Penthouse 02W
Neighbourhood: Harbourfront
Agent: Tammy Masoumi-Lari, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $4,250,000
The place
A huge suite on Queens Quay, sandwiched between BMO Field and the Rogers Centre.
The history
The building was completed in 2000. The owners customized this unit and used it as a second home.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area, with its own fireplace:
There’s a guest bedroom on the main floor:
The other bedrooms are upstairs. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom:
This office is attached to the master bedroom:
And here’s the master ensuite:
Big selling point
Those 18-foot floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room open onto a 500-square-foot terrace with views of Lake Ontario. It even has a hot tub:
Possible deal breaker
The kitchen isn’t as large as those in some newer units, so anyone who needs eight gas burners, an enormous fridge and a drawer dishwasher may prefer to look elsewhere:
By the numbers
• $4,250,000
• $1,959.88 in monthly maintenance fees
• 4 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 gas fireplaces
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 hot tub