Condo of the Week: $5 million for a designer suite in the Four Seasons
Address: 50 Yorkville Avenue, Unit 3503
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: Janice Fox, Hazelton Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $4,995,000
The place
A two-bedroom condo on the 35th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences in Yorkville.
The history
The couple that owns this unit bought it pre-construction in 2008. They spent $750,000 on upgrades, including a new fireplace and some distinct finishes, like green marble in the kitchen and foyer and an ostrich-skin vanity in the powder room.
The owners are spending less time in Toronto these days, so they’ve decided to put the unit on the market.
Here’s the entry:
The living area has a fireplace and a dramatic chandelier:
There’s another chandelier in the dining area:
The kitchen has a breakfast bar:
There are two bedrooms. This one is set up as an office:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
The balcony has a view of downtown:
Big selling point
Residents can take advantage of the Four Seasons Hotel’s amenities, including the concierge, spa, pool, whirlpool, and the 3,500-square-foot fitness area.
Possible deal breaker
There’s no denying the unit has a lot of character, but a cherry-red powder room isn’t for everyone:
By the numbers
• 2,466 square feet
• 144-square-foot terrace
• $2,995,000 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spots
• 1 storage locker