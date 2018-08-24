Condos

Condo of the Week: $5 million for a designer suite in the Four Seasons

Address: 50 Yorkville Avenue, Unit 3503
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: Janice Fox, Hazelton Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $4,995,000

The place

A two-bedroom condo on the 35th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences in Yorkville.

The history

The couple that owns this unit bought it pre-construction in 2008. They spent $750,000 on upgrades, including a new fireplace and some distinct finishes, like green marble in the kitchen and foyer and an ostrich-skin vanity in the powder room.

The owners are spending less time in Toronto these days, so they’ve decided to put the unit on the market.

Here’s the entry:

The living area has a fireplace and a dramatic chandelier:

There’s another chandelier in the dining area:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

There are two bedrooms. This one is set up as an office:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

The balcony has a view of downtown:

Big selling point

Residents can take advantage of the Four Seasons Hotel’s amenities, including the concierge, spa, pool, whirlpool, and the 3,500-square-foot fitness area.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no denying the unit has a lot of character, but a cherry-red powder room isn’t for everyone:

By the numbers

• 2,466 square feet
• 144-square-foot terrace
• $2,995,000 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spots
• 1 storage locker

