Condo of the Week: $2.6 million for a King West suite with an epic rooftop terrace

Address: 478 King Street West, Penthouse 1206

Neighbourhood: Entertainment District

Agent: Wins Lai, Living Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $2,600,000

Previously sold for: $1,350,000, in 2019, prior to renovations

The place

A corner penthouse with ten-foot ceilings and a private rooftop terrace.

The history

The building was completed in 2012. The sellers bought this unit a year ago and added new features like a frameless glass staircase, pot lights, built-in bedroom closets and terrace tiling.

Here’s a better look at the kitchen:

The guest bedroom:

The master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

And here’s the main-floor balcony:

Big selling point

Including the rooftop terrace, this suite has over 2,000 square feet of living space. It’s rare to find that much legroom in the middle of a busy and growing downtown. Oh yeah, and the selling agent’s promise of “panoramic” views is not an exaggeration:

Possible deal breaker

This is a bustling, occasionally noisy part of town, full of young people looking to party. The unit would be perfect for someone looking to entertain and dine out on a regular basis—less so for anyone who prefers a little solitude.

By the numbers

• 1,309 square feet

• $970.83 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 2 storeys