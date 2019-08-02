Condo of the Week: $2.6 million for a King West suite with an epic rooftop terrace
Address: 478 King Street West, Penthouse 1206
Neighbourhood: Entertainment District
Agent: Wins Lai, Living Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $2,600,000
Previously sold for: $1,350,000, in 2019, prior to renovations
The place
A corner penthouse with ten-foot ceilings and a private rooftop terrace.
The history
The building was completed in 2012. The sellers bought this unit a year ago and added new features like a frameless glass staircase, pot lights, built-in bedroom closets and terrace tiling.
Here’s a better look at the kitchen:
The guest bedroom:
The master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
And here’s the main-floor balcony:
Big selling point
Including the rooftop terrace, this suite has over 2,000 square feet of living space. It’s rare to find that much legroom in the middle of a busy and growing downtown. Oh yeah, and the selling agent’s promise of “panoramic” views is not an exaggeration:
Possible deal breaker
This is a bustling, occasionally noisy part of town, full of young people looking to party. The unit would be perfect for someone looking to entertain and dine out on a regular basis—less so for anyone who prefers a little solitude.
By the numbers
• 1,309 square feet
• $970.83 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 2 storeys