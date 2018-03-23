Condo of the Week: $1.7 million for a suite with a solarium by the lake

Address: 460 Queens Quay West, Unit 201E

Neighbourhood: Harbourfront

Agents: Corrie Harding-Keizs, North Group Real Estate/Keller Williams Realty Solutions, Brokerage

Price: $1,689,000

The place

A two-bedroom unit on the second floor of Kings Landing, a building near the foot of Spadina Avenue.

The history

The 11-storey building dates to the 1980s. In 2005, when the seller moved into this unit, it had been used for years as a rental property and it was in rough shape. In 2010, she gave place a facelift. Now she’s moving into a bigger home in Etobicoke.

Here’s the foyer:

The living and dining area:

The living area has some sleek built-in shelving and access to the solarium:

The solarium is den-sized, with plenty of room for seating, and a door to the terrace:

Here’s the second bedroom, currently set up as an office:

The master bedroom has doors to the terrace:

Here’s the master ensuite:

And the master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

The view from the terrace could be better, but at least you can see the lake:

Big selling point

The custom kitchen has three ovens—a steam oven, a speed oven and a standard convection oven—as well as a sub-zero wine fridge:

Possible deal breaker

The maintenance fees here are a little pricey, at more than $1,400 per month, but they help pay for shared amenities like a pool, a hot tub, tennis and basketball courts, a sauna, a gym and concierge service.

By the numbers

• 1,798 square feet

• $1,416.23 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 den

• 1 balcony

• 1 locker