Condo of the Week: $1.7 million for a family-sized downtown penthouse with a customized interior
Address: 44 St. Joseph Street, Penthouse 5
Neighbourhood: University
Agents: Lamis Dantas and David B. Rodgers, HomeLife Realty One Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $1,688,888
Previously sold for: $475,000, in 1999
The place
A three-bedroom condo on the 25th and 26th floors of a 1987 building.
The history
The sellers, an artist and a banker, bought this unit in 2000. They gradually personalized the space, adding antique wooden doors from Nepal in the third bedroom, a custom marble countertop in the kitchen and a Zen-like master bathroom. Now they’re downsizing so they don’t have as many stairs to climb.
There’s a 25-foot atrium with a skylight by the entrance:
The powder room is pretty sleek:
Here’s the kitchen, with that custom marble countertop:
The dining area has a custom banquette and ceiling fixture:
The living room is very ’90s, but in a good way:
There are three bedrooms on the upper floor:
Here’s one of them:
The master bedroom has some columns going on:
And a little sitting area:
You knew there was going to be a bonsai tree in the master bathroom, didn’t you? We all saw this coming:
Big selling point
The layout is more like a traditional two-storey house than a typical condo, with a closed off dining room, separate kitchen and bedrooms on the second floor. This place might appeal to a family looking to cut down on commute time to the core.
Possible deal breaker
The owners closed in the balcony to create a sunny room for their pet birds. Changing it back may require some professional help, as well as permission from the condo board.
By the numbers
• $1,688,888
• 2,400 square feet (approximately)
• $2,021 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 1 enclosed balcony
• 1 parking space
• 1 locker
• 1 skylight