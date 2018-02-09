Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a sprawling Queen West bachelor pad with an impressive master bathroom

Address: 438 Richmond Street West, Unit 1511

Neighbourhood: Queen West

Agent: Katharine Neibler, Gitalis Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,490,000

Previously sold for: $807,000, in 2012

The place

A two-level corner penthouse on the 15th and 16th floors of The Morgan, a 1998 building near Queen and Spadina. The place is set up as a one-bedroom suite, but it’s big enough that it could be converted into two bedrooms.

The history

The Art Deco-inspired building has a rooftop deck, a fitness centre, a yoga studio, saunas, a shared dining room with a kitchen, a lounge, a billiard room and a movie theatre. Parts of Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game were filmed in the lobby, which has a sculpture of Ulysses and a curved staircase.

In 2012, when the seller first bought this unit, the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom had already been enlarged and the second bedroom had been converted into a walk-in closet. He knocked down the wall between the closet and the bathroom to create a continuous space, and he did the same thing downstairs in the living room and dining area. He also added an island and a bar in the kitchen and gave the cabinets a $6,000 paint job.

There’s a powder room off the foyer:

Here’s the living and dining area:

The kitchen, with its custom-painted cabinets:

The bedroom is on the second floor:

The unit’s second bedroom has been converted into a giant ensuite:

Complete with a dressing area:

Big selling point

There are two terraces: one on each floor. The one by the living room is 700 square feet, which is bigger than some people’s entire apartments:

Possible deal breaker

Not every buyer will dig the fire-engine-red kitchen cabinets and walls, but a few coats of primer would fix that.

By the numbers

• $1,490,000

• 1,570 square feet

• $1,200 in monthly maintenance fees

• 9-foot ceilings

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 terraces

• 1 bedroom

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker