Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a jumbo-sized Roncesvalles loft with balconies to spare

Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a jumbo-sized Roncesvalles loft with balconies to spare

Address: 437 Roncesvalles Avenue, Unit 438

Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles

Agents: Ashton Childs and Jessica Riley, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $1,329,000

Previously sold for: $670,000, in 2013

The place

A two-storey suite on the fourth floor of the High Park Lofts, near Roncesvalles. It’s within walking distance of the Revue Cinema, Sorauren Park and countless shops and restaurants.

The history

The seven-storey building, completed in 2007, was, according to the developer, Toronto’s first building with geothermal heating. The atrium has an indoor garden with a sitting area. The owners of this unit—a couple with two teenagers—have been living here since 2013.

The door opens into a foyer on the upper level of the suite:

There’s an office nook:

There are two bedrooms on the upper floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

The living room is on the lower level. It has a door to one of the balconies:

And here’s the view from that balcony:

The dining area has a double-height ceiling:

And here’s the kitchen:

And there’s a third bedroom on the lower floor:

That bedroom has its own balcony, which faces a covered atrium in the middle of the building (hence all the definitely-not-waterproof personal possessions on display here):

Big selling point

With almost 1,900 square feet of living space, two balconies and private space on the building’s shared rooftop deck, this place is almost as big as a house:

Possible deal breaker

The maintenance fees are pretty steep, but that’s nothing too unusual for a condo of this size.

By the numbers

• $1,329,000

• 1,889 square feet

• $1,453.50 in monthly maintenance fees

• 17-foot ceilings

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 balconies

• 1 rooftop deck

• 1 office

• 1 fireplace

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker