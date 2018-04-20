Condo of the Week: $3 million for a Toy Factory suite with a private rooftop deck

Condo of the Week: $3 million for a Toy Factory suite with a private rooftop deck

Address: 43 Hanna Avenue, Suite 441

Neighbourhood: Liberty Village

Agents: Claude Boiron, Rejean Machildon, and Jonathan Fieldhouse, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty, Brokerage

Price: $2,950,000

The place

A two-bedroom unit on the top two floors of the Toy Factory Lofts, in the middle of Liberty Village.

The history

Lanterra Developments converted the old Irwin Toy factory into 215 live-work lofts in 2008. Later, a company called Authentic Lofts on Hanna Inc. added five more suites to an undeveloped space in the building. This unit is one of those newer suites. The current owner took possession in 2015, but now he’s moving to the U.S. for work.

There’s an office off the foyer:

Here’s the kitchen:

And the adjacent dining area:

The living room has double-height ceilings and enormous windows:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. This one has windows that open onto the living room, below:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

And the master ensuite:

Up another flight of stairs is the unit’s private rooftop deck:

It’s a big one:

Big selling point

The $700 maintenance fees are extraordinarily inexpensive for a unit of this size.

Possible deal breaker

The current layout might leave some families wanting more privacy—but, with so much room to play around with, a creative renovation could probably carve out another bedroom or two.

By the numbers

• 2,800 square feet

• $711.87 in monthly maintenance fees

• 700-square-foot rooftop terrace

• 4 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 office

• 1 parking space