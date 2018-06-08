Condos

Condo of the Week: $2 million for an industrial-style penthouse on King West

Condo of the Week: $2 million for an industrial-style penthouse on King West

By | Photography By Silverhouse HD |  

By | Photography By Silverhouse HD |  

Address: 400 Wellington Street West, Unit 1101
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Arif Manji, PSR Brokerage
Price: $2,045,000

The place

A two-bedroom-plus-den penthouse on the 11th floor of a condo tower located near King and Spadina.

The history

The building was completed in 2012. The seller bought this unit the same year, then poured $100,000 into renovations. His touches include hand-scraped maple hardwood floors, a Murphy bed in the second bedroom and teak doors imported from India in the master bedroom.

Here’s the entry:

There’s a small office nook:

The floor plan leaves plenty of room for a long dining table:

And here’s the kitchen:

The living area is next to the kitchen:

Here’s the master bedroom:

It has a wall of custom closet space, plus those teak doors:

And there’s some built-in shelving:

Big selling point

Despite being practically new construction, the unit has an industrial feel that may appeal to loft fans. Plus, it has a 600-square-foot terrace with ipe wood floors, a hot tub and views of the CN Tower:

Possible deal breaker

The exposed concrete ceilings contribute to this place’s overall industrial aesthetic, but they may be a bit much for buyers with more traditional tastes.

By the numbers

• $2,045,000
• 1,900 square feet
• $1,155.82 in monthly maintenance fees
• 9-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 2 lockers
• 1 fireplace
• 1 terrace
• 1 den

The Hunt

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market King West

 

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Sale of the Week: The $2.2-million penthouse that proves home additions aren’t just for detached houses

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a two-level suite in a boutique building in the Annex

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.8 million for a downtown townhouse with a patio perfect for summer entertaining

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a Corktown penthouse with a giant rooftop terrace

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a jumbo-sized Roncesvalles loft with balconies to spare

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1 million to live in a former factory in Wallace-Emerson