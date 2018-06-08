Condo of the Week: $2 million for an industrial-style penthouse on King West

Address: 400 Wellington Street West, Unit 1101

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Arif Manji, PSR Brokerage

Price: $2,045,000

The place

A two-bedroom-plus-den penthouse on the 11th floor of a condo tower located near King and Spadina.

The history

The building was completed in 2012. The seller bought this unit the same year, then poured $100,000 into renovations. His touches include hand-scraped maple hardwood floors, a Murphy bed in the second bedroom and teak doors imported from India in the master bedroom.

Here’s the entry:

There’s a small office nook:

The floor plan leaves plenty of room for a long dining table:

And here’s the kitchen:

The living area is next to the kitchen:

Here’s the master bedroom:

It has a wall of custom closet space, plus those teak doors:

And there’s some built-in shelving:

Big selling point

Despite being practically new construction, the unit has an industrial feel that may appeal to loft fans. Plus, it has a 600-square-foot terrace with ipe wood floors, a hot tub and views of the CN Tower:

Possible deal breaker

The exposed concrete ceilings contribute to this place’s overall industrial aesthetic, but they may be a bit much for buyers with more traditional tastes.

By the numbers

• $2,045,000

• 1,900 square feet

• $1,155.82 in monthly maintenance fees

• 9-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 2 lockers

• 1 fireplace

• 1 terrace

• 1 den