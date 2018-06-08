Condo of the Week: $2 million for an industrial-style penthouse on King West
Address: 400 Wellington Street West, Unit 1101
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Arif Manji, PSR Brokerage
Price: $2,045,000
The place
A two-bedroom-plus-den penthouse on the 11th floor of a condo tower located near King and Spadina.
The history
The building was completed in 2012. The seller bought this unit the same year, then poured $100,000 into renovations. His touches include hand-scraped maple hardwood floors, a Murphy bed in the second bedroom and teak doors imported from India in the master bedroom.
Here’s the entry:
There’s a small office nook:
The floor plan leaves plenty of room for a long dining table:
And here’s the kitchen:
The living area is next to the kitchen:
Here’s the master bedroom:
It has a wall of custom closet space, plus those teak doors:
And there’s some built-in shelving:
Big selling point
Despite being practically new construction, the unit has an industrial feel that may appeal to loft fans. Plus, it has a 600-square-foot terrace with ipe wood floors, a hot tub and views of the CN Tower:
Possible deal breaker
The exposed concrete ceilings contribute to this place’s overall industrial aesthetic, but they may be a bit much for buyers with more traditional tastes.
By the numbers
• $2,045,000
• 1,900 square feet
• $1,155.82 in monthly maintenance fees
• 9-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 2 lockers
• 1 fireplace
• 1 terrace
• 1 den