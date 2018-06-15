Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for a well-equipped townhouse in Lawrence Park

Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for a well-equipped townhouse in Lawrence Park

By | Photography By Property Pandas |  

By | Photography By Property Pandas |  

Address: 40 Hargrave Lane, Unit 13
Neighbourhood: Lawrence Park
Agent: Ross Talibov, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $1,359,900
Previously sold for: $1,225,000, in 2017

The place

A three-bedroom condo in Canterbury Lawrence Park, an enclave of townhouses off Bayview Avenue in midtown Toronto.

The history

Tribute Communities built the 174-unit development in 2013. The current owner of this home bought the place last year and added some home tech: a Tesla charger by one of two underground parking spaces and home surveillance and automation systems. Now she’s getting married and moving outside the city.

Here’s the kitchen:

The living area is next to the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms on the third floor. This one has been converted into some sort of jewellery cave:

Here’s the other third-floor bedroom:

The master bedroom is on the second floor:

Its ensuite bathroom has heated floors:

Big selling point

Not many condos get built in Lawrence Park proper, making this unit a rare and relatively affordable option in an area where houses are routinely listed for several million dollars.

Possible deal breaker

Including the rooftop patio, this home is spread out over five levels. That’s a lot of stairs. But the segmented layout would, at least, keep guests from wandering into the bedrooms during parties.

By the numbers

• 1,500 square feet, approximately
• 500-square-foot rooftop patio
• $490.18 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 parking spots
• 1 rec room
• 1 locker

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market Lawrence Park

 

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2 million for an industrial-style penthouse on King West

Condos

Sale of the Week: The $2.2-million penthouse that proves home additions aren’t just for detached houses

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a two-level suite in a boutique building in the Annex

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.8 million for a downtown townhouse with a patio perfect for summer entertaining

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a Corktown penthouse with a giant rooftop terrace

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a jumbo-sized Roncesvalles loft with balconies to spare