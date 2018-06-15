Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for a well-equipped townhouse in Lawrence Park

Address: 40 Hargrave Lane, Unit 13

Neighbourhood: Lawrence Park

Agent: Ross Talibov, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,359,900

Previously sold for: $1,225,000, in 2017

The place

A three-bedroom condo in Canterbury Lawrence Park, an enclave of townhouses off Bayview Avenue in midtown Toronto.

The history

Tribute Communities built the 174-unit development in 2013. The current owner of this home bought the place last year and added some home tech: a Tesla charger by one of two underground parking spaces and home surveillance and automation systems. Now she’s getting married and moving outside the city.

Here’s the kitchen:

The living area is next to the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms on the third floor. This one has been converted into some sort of jewellery cave:

Here’s the other third-floor bedroom:

The master bedroom is on the second floor:

Its ensuite bathroom has heated floors:

Big selling point

Not many condos get built in Lawrence Park proper, making this unit a rare and relatively affordable option in an area where houses are routinely listed for several million dollars.

Possible deal breaker

Including the rooftop patio, this home is spread out over five levels. That’s a lot of stairs. But the segmented layout would, at least, keep guests from wandering into the bedrooms during parties.

By the numbers

• 1,500 square feet, approximately

• 500-square-foot rooftop patio

• $490.18 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 parking spots

• 1 rec room

• 1 locker