Condo of the Week: $1.95 million for a downtown condo by the lake

Address: 39 Queens Quay East, Suite 413

Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence

Agent: Farrah Ranjbar, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Price: $1,949,000

Previously sold for: $1,236,116, pre-construction

The place

A two-bedroom corner suite on the fourth floor of the Pier 27 Condos, near Sugar Beach and the Martin Goodman Trail. The building’s shared amenities include a billiard room, a theatre room, a spa, a sauna, a fitness studio and three pools.

The history

The owners, who are childhood friends, bought the unit pre-construction in 2008. By the time the place was ready for occupancy in 2015, they were both married and had kids. They added a glass backsplash in the kitchen and hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout, then leased the unit out. Now, with their tenants leaving, the owners are selling.

Here’s the living and dining area:

A closer look at the kitchen:

The guest bedroom:

And the master bedroom, with direct access to one of the unit’s two balconies:

The master ensuite:

Big selling point

There are floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the lake in almost every room. Plus, there are two big balconies. (The one off the living room and master bedroom is about 20 feet long.)

Possible deal breaker

Although the condo is generally bright and airy, there are no windows in the den.

By the numbers

• $1,949,000

• $1,068.29 in monthly maintenance fees

• 1,497 square feet

• 10-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 balconies

• 1 den

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker