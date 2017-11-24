Condo of the Week: $2 million for a three-level penthouse above the SoHo Met Hotel

Address: 36 Blue Jays Way, unit 1514

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Fernando Ferreira, Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,999,800

The place

A three-level penthouse in the SoHo Metropolitan Residences on King West.

The history

The owner, a Toronto businessman, bought the unit five years after the condo-hotel was completed in 2003. Since then, he’s run into Will Smith, Rihanna, Adele and Ricky Gervais in the building (one of the penthouses is reserved for celebrities). Now he’s looking to downsize, even if it means giving up star sightings.

Here's the living room on the first floor, which has 10-foot ceilings:





The adjacent dining room:





The kitchen has maple cupboards and granite counters:





There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here's the first:





And the second:





Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms. Here's one:





There's a yoga and exercise room on the third floor:





And a 150-square-foot terrace with a hot tub:





Plus, a not-too-shabby view:

Big selling point

The unit has a 20-foot-high window in the living room that extends all the way up to the third floor, where luxuries await: an exercise room with its own wet bar and a terrace with a four-person hot tub and a flashy view of the CN Tower and the skyline. Plus, condo residents can order room service from the hotel. Mornings will also never be chaotic with four bathrooms. Another bonus: Susur Lee’s on-site restaurant Luckee can satiate any midnight dim sum cravings.

Possible deal breaker

The neighbourhood could get pretty rowdy during TIFF, so those who can’t handle 11 days without peace and quiet may want to look elsewhere.

By the numbers

• $1,999,800

• $1,120 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2,200 square feet

• 10-foot ceilings

• 4 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 fireplace

• 1 terrace

• 1 locker