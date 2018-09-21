Condo of the Week: $4 million for a luxury suite in a former school in the Annex

Address: 385 Brunswick Avenue, Unit 208

Neighbourhood: The Annex

Agent: Neil Stephen, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $3,978,000

Previously sold for: $2,200,000, in 2014

The place

A suite inside the Loretto building, a converted school in the Annex. The unit was customized by and for the developer. It has limestone finishes and solid oak doors and flooring.

Here’s the entry:

The living and dining area:

A nook by the breakfast area makes a fine display place for a sculpture:

Here’s the kitchen:

The library has quite a bit of built-in shelving:

The owners use this room as an office, though it could easily function as a bedroom:

Here’s the guest bedroom:

The master bedroom has its own balcony:

Here’s the master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

And the master ensuite:

The history

The sellers sought out this unit as a quiet alternative to the crowds and noise of Yorkville. Now they’re selling so they can travel.

Big selling point

The building is located in a sleepy residential area, but it’s still walking distance from two subway stations and the many shops and restaurants on Bloor Street.

Possible deal breaker

At this price, some buyers might expect a view—but this place doesn’t have one. It’s a second-storey condo, and both balconies face an internal courtyard that’s hemmed in by trees. For anyone who wants peace and seclusion, though, it’s perfect:

By the numbers

• $3,978,000

• $3,450.71 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3,069 square feet

• 12-foot ceilings

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 3 parking spaces