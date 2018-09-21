Condo of the Week: $4 million for a luxury suite in a former school in the Annex
Address: 385 Brunswick Avenue, Unit 208
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Neil Stephen, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $3,978,000
Previously sold for: $2,200,000, in 2014
The place
A suite inside the Loretto building, a converted school in the Annex. The unit was customized by and for the developer. It has limestone finishes and solid oak doors and flooring.
Here’s the entry:
The living and dining area:
A nook by the breakfast area makes a fine display place for a sculpture:
Here’s the kitchen:
The library has quite a bit of built-in shelving:
The owners use this room as an office, though it could easily function as a bedroom:
Here’s the guest bedroom:
The master bedroom has its own balcony:
Here’s the master bedroom’s walk-in closet:
And the master ensuite:
The history
The sellers sought out this unit as a quiet alternative to the crowds and noise of Yorkville. Now they’re selling so they can travel.
Big selling point
The building is located in a sleepy residential area, but it’s still walking distance from two subway stations and the many shops and restaurants on Bloor Street.
Possible deal breaker
At this price, some buyers might expect a view—but this place doesn’t have one. It’s a second-storey condo, and both balconies face an internal courtyard that’s hemmed in by trees. For anyone who wants peace and seclusion, though, it’s perfect:
By the numbers
• $3,978,000
• $3,450.71 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3,069 square feet
• 12-foot ceilings
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 3 parking spaces