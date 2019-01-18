Condos

Condo of the Week: $1 million for a loft with super-tall ceilings near Roncesvalles

Condo of the Week: $1 million for a loft with super-tall ceilings near Roncesvalles

By |  

By |  

Address: 369 Sorauren Avenue, Unit 110
Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles
Agent: Lisa Bednarski, Sage Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $1,000,000

The place

A bright, two-storey loft, with polished concrete floors, exposed ductwork and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The history

The unit is part of the Robert Watson Lofts, a 1903 confectionery factory that was converted into condos in 2007. This condo isn’t in the converted part of the development, though. It’s an all-new unit that was designed in the style of a factory loft. The seller bought it during pre-construction.

Here’s the entry, with a full bathroom:

The guest bedroom is set up as a study:

The combined living and dining area has super-tall ceilings and windows to match:

A closer look at the living area:

The kitchen takes up a wall:

There’s a small den on the second floor landing:

And the master bedroom is also on the second floor:

Here’s the master ensuite:

Big selling point

This place is walking distance to Roncesvalles, where restaurants like The Commoner and La Cubana serve up trendy grub. It’s also close to multiple public transit routes, the railpath and plenty of craft breweries.

Possible deal breaker

In the summer, the unit’s ground-level, gated terrace is surrounded by shrubbery. In the winter, though, the space has a view of a parking lot:

By the numbers

• 1,275 square feet
• $1,020.57 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market Roncesvalles

 

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.1 million for a sub-penthouse at Yonge and Sheppard with city views

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.1 million for a luxury suite across the street from the Scotiabank Arena

Condos

The 10 most popular Condos of the Week of 2018

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.8 million for a double-sized Etobicoke condo with a potential nanny suite

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for a bright townhouse in Yorkville

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a waterfront condo with a marble kitchen