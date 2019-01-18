Condo of the Week: $1 million for a loft with super-tall ceilings near Roncesvalles
Address: 369 Sorauren Avenue, Unit 110
Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles
Agent: Lisa Bednarski, Sage Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $1,000,000
The place
A bright, two-storey loft, with polished concrete floors, exposed ductwork and floor-to-ceiling windows.
The history
The unit is part of the Robert Watson Lofts, a 1903 confectionery factory that was converted into condos in 2007. This condo isn’t in the converted part of the development, though. It’s an all-new unit that was designed in the style of a factory loft. The seller bought it during pre-construction.
Here’s the entry, with a full bathroom:
The guest bedroom is set up as a study:
The combined living and dining area has super-tall ceilings and windows to match:
A closer look at the living area:
The kitchen takes up a wall:
There’s a small den on the second floor landing:
And the master bedroom is also on the second floor:
Here’s the master ensuite:
Big selling point
This place is walking distance to Roncesvalles, where restaurants like The Commoner and La Cubana serve up trendy grub. It’s also close to multiple public transit routes, the railpath and plenty of craft breweries.
Possible deal breaker
In the summer, the unit’s ground-level, gated terrace is surrounded by shrubbery. In the winter, though, the space has a view of a parking lot:
By the numbers
• 1,275 square feet
• $1,020.57 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space