Condo of the Week: $2 million to live in a clock tower in Long Branch

Address: 3563 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Unit 711

Neighbourhood: Long Branch

Agent: Steve Bulatovic, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,999,999

The place

A two-storey penthouse inside a clock, with a library, a floating glass staircase, a stone fireplace, a covered balcony and a rooftop terrace with unobstructed lake views.

The history

The building was completed in 2014. The sellers bought this unit in 2015, but now they’re downsizing.

Here’s a closer look at the unit’s exterior:

The entry:

And the living area, with its floating staircase:

The living area has a fireplace:

One possible drawback to living here: you’d never be able to excuse yourself for lateness by claiming you didn’t know what time it was.

Here’s the dining area:

And the kitchen:

The upper level sitting area occupies the clockiest part of the tower:

Here’s the second bedroom:

The master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

And there’s a giant terrace:

Big selling point

Although this isn’t some old clock tower that was converted into a residence, it still has undeniable character. The open design, rising up to the tower, allows in a ton of natural light.

Possible deal breaker

Downtown is over an hour away on the Queen streetcar, or about half that on the GO train. If the weather’s nice, the buyer could hop on a bike and take the Martin Goodman Trail along the waterfront—always a pleasant ride to work. Otherwise, the only option is to brave the Gardiner.

By the numbers

• 2,479 square feet

• $1,062.25 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 storeys

• 2 balconies

• 2 parking spaces