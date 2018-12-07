Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a waterfront condo with a marble kitchen

Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a waterfront condo with a marble kitchen

Address: 35 Mariner Terrace, Unit 2509

Neighbourhood: Harbourfront

Agent: John Martino, Homelife/Cimerman Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $1,299,888

The place

A bright, open space with floor-to-ceiling window-walls and panoramic views of the CN Tower, Rogers Center and the lake. The kitchen has internet-enabled smart appliances.

The history

The seller bought the unit pre-construction and redesigned it to create a more open floor plan. There’s hardwood flooring throughout, and marble kitchen finishes.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

And the marble kitchen:

The master bedroom:

The master ensuite:

And the terrace:

Big selling point

The building has an array of amenities, including a 24-hour concierge. Residents get access to CityPlace’s Superclub, which has facilities for tennis, basketball and even bowling.

Possible deal breaker

The second bedroom is very small. It’s currently being used as an office. The owner had the closet removed to make the room more spacious:

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• 1,220 square feet

• $797.88 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker