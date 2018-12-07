Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a waterfront condo with a marble kitchen
Address: 35 Mariner Terrace, Unit 2509
Neighbourhood: Harbourfront
Agent: John Martino, Homelife/Cimerman Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $1,299,888
The place
A bright, open space with floor-to-ceiling window-walls and panoramic views of the CN Tower, Rogers Center and the lake. The kitchen has internet-enabled smart appliances.
The history
The seller bought the unit pre-construction and redesigned it to create a more open floor plan. There’s hardwood flooring throughout, and marble kitchen finishes.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area:
And the marble kitchen:
The master bedroom:
The master ensuite:
And the terrace:
Big selling point
The building has an array of amenities, including a 24-hour concierge. Residents get access to CityPlace’s Superclub, which has facilities for tennis, basketball and even bowling.
Possible deal breaker
The second bedroom is very small. It’s currently being used as an office. The owner had the closet removed to make the room more spacious:
By the numbers
• 1,220 square feet
• $797.88 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space
• 1 locker