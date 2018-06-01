Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a two-level suite in a boutique building in the Annex
Address: 336 Davenport Road, Unit 401
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Peter M. Marczak, Blue Elephant Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $1,499,900
Previously sold for: $792,800, in 2013
The place
A two-bedroom unit on the top two floors of a building on the northern fringes of the Annex.
The history
The five-storey boutique building was built in 1999. There are only eight suites inside. When the owner of this one bought the unit four years ago, she decided it was time to reno. She replaced the kitchen cabinetry and countertops, and put a fireplace in the main living area. She also updated all three bathrooms. The improvements cost $115,000.
Here’s the living area:
The kitchen:
And the master bedroom:
The master ensuite has a polished-nickel mini-chandelier:
There’s another bedroom on the upper level:
With its own ensuite bathroom:
And here’s the rooftop terrace:
Big selling point
Privacy isn’t an issue in this building. The unit has direct elevator access and its own garbage chute, so the buyer won’t even have to go out in public to take out the trash.
Possible deal breaker
The den is an open platform overlooking the main living area, which may make it less than ideal for home-office use. But it’s airy and bright, thanks to a skylight above:
By the numbers
• 1,585 square feet
• $733.81 in monthly maintenance fees
• 245-square-foot rooftop patio
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 den
• 1 parking spot