Condo of the Week: $1 million for a Distillery District suite with an unusual shape

Condo of the Week: $1 million for a Distillery District suite with an unusual shape

Address: 33 Mill Street, Unit 312

Neighbourhood: Distillery District

Agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,025,000

The place

A bright, two-bedroom condo with floor-to-ceiling windows, located in the heart of the Distillery District.

The history

The seller bought this suite brand new in 2009. They opted for a super-deluxe Scavolini kitchen, which sets the unit apart from others in the building.

Here’s the entry:

The layout of this unit can best be described as “pointy”:

The kitchen is loaded with high-end cabinetry:

Here’s the dining area:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

Big selling point

The neighbourhood, built among the preserved remnants of the Gooderham and Worts distillery, is unlike any other in the city. Its red-brick streets are lined with shops and restaurants, and the annual Christmas village is a citywide draw.

Possible deal breaker

While the triangular living room provides excellent views of the Esplanade and downtown, it might be a little hard to figure out where to put a couch in there:

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• 1,171 square feet

• $858.18 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces