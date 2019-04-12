Condo of the Week: $1 million for a Distillery District suite with an unusual shape
Address: 33 Mill Street, Unit 312
Neighbourhood: Distillery District
Agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty, Brokerage
Price: $1,025,000
The place
A bright, two-bedroom condo with floor-to-ceiling windows, located in the heart of the Distillery District.
The history
The seller bought this suite brand new in 2009. They opted for a super-deluxe Scavolini kitchen, which sets the unit apart from others in the building.
Here’s the entry:
The layout of this unit can best be described as “pointy”:
The kitchen is loaded with high-end cabinetry:
Here’s the dining area:
There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
Big selling point
The neighbourhood, built among the preserved remnants of the Gooderham and Worts distillery, is unlike any other in the city. Its red-brick streets are lined with shops and restaurants, and the annual Christmas village is a citywide draw.
Possible deal breaker
While the triangular living room provides excellent views of the Esplanade and downtown, it might be a little hard to figure out where to put a couch in there:
By the numbers
• 1,171 square feet
• $858.18 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces