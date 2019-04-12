Condos

Condo of the Week: $1 million for a Distillery District suite with an unusual shape

Condo of the Week: $1 million for a Distillery District suite with an unusual shape

Address: 33 Mill Street, Unit 312
Neighbourhood: Distillery District
Agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty, Brokerage
Price: $1,025,000

The place

A bright, two-bedroom condo with floor-to-ceiling windows, located in the heart of the Distillery District.

The history

The seller bought this suite brand new in 2009. They opted for a super-deluxe Scavolini kitchen, which sets the unit apart from others in the building.

Here’s the entry:

The layout of this unit can best be described as “pointy”:

The kitchen is loaded with high-end cabinetry:

Here’s the dining area:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

Big selling point

The neighbourhood, built among the preserved remnants of the Gooderham and Worts distillery, is unlike any other in the city. Its red-brick streets are lined with shops and restaurants, and the annual Christmas village is a citywide draw.

Possible deal breaker

While the triangular living room provides excellent views of the Esplanade and downtown, it might be a little hard to figure out where to put a couch in there:

By the numbers

• 1,171 square feet
• $858.18 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces

