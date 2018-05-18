Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a Corktown penthouse with a giant rooftop terrace

Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a Corktown penthouse with a giant rooftop terrace

Address: 32 Trolley Crescent, Penthouse 8

Neighbourhood: Corktown

Agent: Cameron William Thornton, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $2,195,000

Previously sold for: $1,079,735, pre-construction

The place

A custom two-bedroom penthouse atop River City II, an Urban Capital condo tower in Corktown, near the Don River.

The history

The owner put a pre-construction deposit on the unit in 2012. He worked with the developer to draft a new floor plan, which removed one of three bedrooms to create an open living and dining area. After he moved in, he added a home automation system and a bar on the terrace.

Here’s the entry:

The dining area:

And the living area:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

The owner turned a room into a soundproofed media cavern:

Here’s the guest bedroom:

The master bedroom:

The master ensuite:

And the balcony:

There’s a small den on the upper level:

Big selling point

With much of the surrounding area already developed, the views from the 900-square-foot rooftop terrace are unlikely to be blocked out by new towers nearby:

Possible deal breaker

The condo is in an up-and-coming area, with new amenities like Underpass Park nearby. But the neighbourhood lacks the coolness factor of some of downtown’s more established condo zones.

By the numbers

• 1,900 square feet

• $1,071.33 in monthly maintenance fees

• 900-square-foot terrace

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 den

• 1 media room

• 1 locker