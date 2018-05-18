Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a Corktown penthouse with a giant rooftop terrace
Address: 32 Trolley Crescent, Penthouse 8
Neighbourhood: Corktown
Agent: Cameron William Thornton, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $2,195,000
Previously sold for: $1,079,735, pre-construction
The place
A custom two-bedroom penthouse atop River City II, an Urban Capital condo tower in Corktown, near the Don River.
The history
The owner put a pre-construction deposit on the unit in 2012. He worked with the developer to draft a new floor plan, which removed one of three bedrooms to create an open living and dining area. After he moved in, he added a home automation system and a bar on the terrace.
Here’s the entry:
The dining area:
And the living area:
The kitchen has a breakfast bar:
The owner turned a room into a soundproofed media cavern:
Here’s the guest bedroom:
The master bedroom:
The master ensuite:
And the balcony:
There’s a small den on the upper level:
Big selling point
With much of the surrounding area already developed, the views from the 900-square-foot rooftop terrace are unlikely to be blocked out by new towers nearby:
Possible deal breaker
The condo is in an up-and-coming area, with new amenities like Underpass Park nearby. But the neighbourhood lacks the coolness factor of some of downtown’s more established condo zones.
By the numbers
• 1,900 square feet
• $1,071.33 in monthly maintenance fees
• 900-square-foot terrace
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 den
• 1 media room
• 1 locker