Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a Corktown penthouse with a giant rooftop terrace

Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a Corktown penthouse with a giant rooftop terrace

By | Photography By Robert Holowka/Birdhouse Media |  

By | Photography By Robert Holowka/Birdhouse Media |  

Address: 32 Trolley Crescent, Penthouse 8
Neighbourhood: Corktown
Agent: Cameron William Thornton, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $2,195,000
Previously sold for: $1,079,735, pre-construction

The place

A custom two-bedroom penthouse atop River City II, an Urban Capital condo tower in Corktown, near the Don River.

The history

The owner put a pre-construction deposit on the unit in 2012. He worked with the developer to draft a new floor plan, which removed one of three bedrooms to create an open living and dining area. After he moved in, he added a home automation system and a bar on the terrace.

Here’s the entry:

The dining area:

And the living area:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

The owner turned a room into a soundproofed media cavern:

Here’s the guest bedroom:

The master bedroom:

The master ensuite:

And the balcony:

There’s a small den on the upper level:

Big selling point

With much of the surrounding area already developed, the views from the 900-square-foot rooftop terrace are unlikely to be blocked out by new towers nearby:

Possible deal breaker

The condo is in an up-and-coming area, with new amenities like Underpass Park nearby. But the neighbourhood lacks the coolness factor of some of downtown’s more established condo zones.

By the numbers

• 1,900 square feet
• $1,071.33 in monthly maintenance fees
• 900-square-foot terrace
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 den
• 1 media room
• 1 locker

The Hunt

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Corktown Homes housing Housing Market

 

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a jumbo-sized Roncesvalles loft with balconies to spare

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1 million to live in a former factory in Wallace-Emerson

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.95 million for a downtown condo by the lake

Condos

Condo of the Week: $3 million for a Toy Factory suite with a private rooftop deck

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.1 million for a Corktown townhouse with some impressive millwork

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a tricked-out townhouse on Humber Bay