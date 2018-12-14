Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for a bright townhouse in Yorkville

By |  

Address: 32 Davenport Road, Townhouse 105
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: Mohammad Reza Talebi, Homelife/Cimerman Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $1,588,000
Previously sold for: $1,400,000, in 2017

The place

A two storey townhouse with floor-to-ceiling windows and a large, open kitchen and living space on the ground floor.

The history

The building was completed in 2015. The sellers bought the unit last year, but now they’re looking to upsize.

Here’s the living area:

And the kitchen:

The breakfast bar has a view:

There’s a den area at the top of the stairs:

And there are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And another:

And here’s one of three bathrooms:

Big selling point

The building’s amenities include a 5,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, a gym and a plunge pool.

Possible deal breaker

Although this particular property would be good for a young family, the neighbourhood skews older: only 29 per cent of households have children, according to Statistics Canada. Anyone hoping for playdates for their kids may have to look outside the area.

By the numbers

• 1,300 square feet
• $1,090 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 storeys
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 locker

