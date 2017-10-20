Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for a brand-new downtown suite with a giant patio

Address: 290 Adelaide Street West, Unit 701

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Rosanne Ruth Agasee, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Yorkville

Price: $1,595,000

The place

A suite in The Bond, on Adelaide Street West, between University and Spadina. It’s close to TIFF Bell Lightbox, nightclubs and the financial district.

The history

The Bond was finished in 2017. This suite was originally used as a landing strip for one of the partners of Lifetime Developments (the developer who built the building) but he’s now selling it. The interior was designed by Iain Stewart.

Here’s the living area:

The kitchen has towering walls of tile:

There’s a den:

And here’s the master bedroom:

Big selling point

It’s hard to find this much outdoor space in downtown Toronto. Oversized walls (and trees, which will get taller in time) help protect the unit’s privacy:

Possible deal breaker

The place is so pristine that it may be a while before the buyer can slide a chair across the floor without worrying about the hardwood.

By the numbers

• $1,595,000

• 1,145 square feet of outdoor space

• $711.04 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces