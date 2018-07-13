Condo of the Week: $4.3 million for a designer condo in the Annex, complete with a wine cellar
Address: 277 Davenport Road, Unit 502
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Angela Mandalas, Royal LePage, Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage
Price: $4,280,000
The place
A two-bedroom condo on the top floor of a recently completed midrise in the Annex.
The history
The owners bought this unit pre-construction about five years ago. They decided to have it completely customized, rather than going with the builder’s floor plan.
Where the original plan called for a media room, they put in a 900-bottle wine cellar and a personal gym. They also added bronze and marble-slab details throughout.
Here’s the living area:
There’s a little office nook:
The dining area is next to the kitchen:
Most condos make do with a wine fridge. Not this place:
The master bedroom has direct terrace access:
The master bedroom’s walk-in closet:
The master ensuite is giant:
It has a stylish soaker tub:
And a gym:
And here’s the second bedroom:
Big selling point
Hariri Pontarini Architects, who have worked on local landmarks including the ROM and AGO, designed this building—but their involvement didn’t end there. Founding partner Siamak Hariri personally designed this suite for the owners.
Possible deal breaker
The 216-square-foot terrace isn’t much for a condo of this size, but the wide-open main living area should compensate:
By the numbers
• 2,544 square feet
• $1,755 in monthly maintenance fees (estimated)
• 3 bathrooms
• 3 parking spots
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 locker