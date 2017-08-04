Condos

Condo of the Week: $950,000 for an updated condo near the 401

Condo of the Week: $950,000 for an updated condo near the 401

By |  

By |  

Address: 268 Ridley Boulevard, Unit 1112
Neighbourhood: Lawrence Manor
Agent: Ana Pavlovic, Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $950,000
Previously sold for: $553,000, in 2015

The place

An updated two-bedroom-plus-den on the 11th floor of a 1989 condo building. It’s a corner unit that faces southeast, with a distant skyline view.

Here’s the entryway:

The living room:

Another view of the living room:

This rounded corner fits a dining table:

The kitchen cabinetry is from Ikea:

Here’s the den:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

The balcony, and the view:

The history

A professional couple bought the unit two years ago and undertook a major modernization. They installed a gleaming new kitchen, new bathrooms and new flooring. Now, they’re moving again, to be closer to family, their agent says.

Big selling point

The building has easy access to Avenue Road and Highway 401. Yorkville and Pearson are each under 20 minutes away, traffic permitting.

Possible deal breaker

This unit has eight-foot ceilings, which are relatively low compared to the ceiling heights in newer condo buildings. But the sellers painted all the walls and ceilings white, which can make things feel a little roomier.

By the numbers

• $950,000
• 1,500 square feet
• $1,053 in monthly maintenance fees (includes hydro)
• 40 new pot lights
• 8-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 solarium
• 1 balcony
• 1 locker

The Hunt

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market lawrence manor

 

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1 million for a Queen West townhouse in the core

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.5 million for a suite in an Annex tower full of high rollers

Condos

Condo of the Week: $650,000 for a sleek two-bedroom in the Church-Wellesley Village

Condos

Condo of the Week: $619,000 for a Leslieville loft that makes good use of plywood

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.8 million for a Casa Loma suite with a pair of impressive bedrooms

Condos

Condo of the Week: $849,000 for the ultimate live-work space