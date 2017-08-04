Condo of the Week: $950,000 for an updated condo near the 401
Address: 268 Ridley Boulevard, Unit 1112
Neighbourhood: Lawrence Manor
Agent: Ana Pavlovic, Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $950,000
Previously sold for: $553,000, in 2015
The place
An updated two-bedroom-plus-den on the 11th floor of a 1989 condo building. It’s a corner unit that faces southeast, with a distant skyline view.
Here’s the entryway:
The living room:
Another view of the living room:
This rounded corner fits a dining table:
The kitchen cabinetry is from Ikea:
Here’s the den:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
The balcony, and the view:
The history
A professional couple bought the unit two years ago and undertook a major modernization. They installed a gleaming new kitchen, new bathrooms and new flooring. Now, they’re moving again, to be closer to family, their agent says.
Big selling point
The building has easy access to Avenue Road and Highway 401. Yorkville and Pearson are each under 20 minutes away, traffic permitting.
Possible deal breaker
This unit has eight-foot ceilings, which are relatively low compared to the ceiling heights in newer condo buildings. But the sellers painted all the walls and ceilings white, which can make things feel a little roomier.
By the numbers
• $950,000
• 1,500 square feet
• $1,053 in monthly maintenance fees (includes hydro)
• 40 new pot lights
• 8-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 solarium
• 1 balcony
• 1 locker